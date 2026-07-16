Tottenham interested in signing Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, as per talkSPORT.

Since moving to Anfield from Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven in 2023, the 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful time, winning a Premier League title and an EFL Cup.

The Dutchman showcased his productivity during the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaigns, registering more than 20 goal contributions in both seasons.

Having proven his worth in club football, he has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Netherlands national team’s starting line-up.

However, Gakpo displayed inconsistent performances last term, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Now, talkSPORT state that despite the forward’s dip in form last season, Tottenham have identified him as a serious target to reinforce the attacking department. Apart from the Lilywhites, several other clubs have also been keeping a close eye on him.

However, Liverpool have no intention of letting him leave this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. Instead of losing wingers, the Reds are planning to reinforce this position and consider Bradley Barcola as a dream target. But Paris Saint-Germain are keen on keeping hold of him.

Gakpo to Tottenham

Gakpo, valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt, is a left-winger by trait but previously featured centrally. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

The Dutchman, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a Premier League proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

After finishing 17th in the last two Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites have been working hard to rebuild the squad under Roberto De Zerbi’s guidance.

Having already revamped the defence and engine room, Tottenham are seemingly planning to shift focus to the attacking department. They currently have Mathys Tel as the only available option to deploy on the left flank, with Wilson Odobert struggling with a serious knee injury.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Gakpo’s services in this transfer window.