Tottenham & Everton eye move to sign Leo Scienza

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are reportedly interested in signing Southampton star Leo Scienza, as per Spanish outlet AS.

After being impressed by the 27-year-old’s performances for FC Heidenheim in the Bundesliga, the Saints decided to purchase him last summer.

He enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Championship, scoring seven goals and registering 10 assists in 39 appearances last season.

Now, AS report that the Brazilian’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has managed to place himself on the radar of several clubs around Europe.

Tottenham and Everton are interested in him and have previously monitored his development. Moreover, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Flamengo, and Palmeiras have also scouted him. Furthermore, Como, Atalanta, Crystal Palace, Real Betis, and Real Sociedad are plotting a swoop for him as well.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Southampton aren’t in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in.

The Brazilian is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable on either flank. He is comfortable with both feet, technically sound, and can play threading passes between the lines.

Battle

Moreover, the South American is efficient at taking set-pieces, can finish off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

Tottenham currently have James Maddison and Xavi Simons as options to deploy in the creative midfield position. However, the Dutchman is set to remain sidelined for several months due to a serious knee injury.

On the other hand, the Toffees currently have Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carlos Alcaraz as specialist options for the No.10 role. But the Argentinian struggled to find regular game time last term.

Merlin Rohl can also provide cover in this position if needed, but he failed to showcase his qualities in the Premier League last campaign.

Scienza is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Everton should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this transfer window.