Man Utd transfer news: United keen on signing Alex Scott

Manchester United reportedly retain an interest in signing AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per The Sun.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City, the 22-year-old initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before showing glimpses of his qualities last season.

In 39 appearances across all competitions, the midfielder scored four goals and registered a solitary assist. Moreover, he helped his side qualify for next season’s Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

Now, The Sun report that after purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Man Utd are considering purchasing a third midfielder this summer. They are interested in Scott, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Although the youngster’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, the Cherries have no intention of letting him leave cheaply and want around £80m.

However, Man Utd don’t want to purchase him by matching the asking price. So, they have lined up Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as the potential alternative options. But Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion want a similar fee to Scott for their star assets.

The report state that the Old Trafford club were also interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni, but Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is keen on keeping hold of him.

Scott to Man Utd

Apart from another midfielder, United want a new left-winger and striker to add depth to the squad, having qualified for next season’s Champions League. However, purchasing a new left-winger is dependent on whether they can manage to sell Marcus Rashford permanently.

Scott is a technically gifted box-to-box midfielder and is also efficient in the CDM role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed. He is quick, strong, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The youngster is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Bournemouth star’s service during this offseason.