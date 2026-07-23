Arsenal preparing bid over £70 million for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal are intent on acquiring a left winger this summer but a midfielder’s signing is also a top priority for them as Mikel Arteta looks to revitalise his squad before getting his side’s Premier League defence underway next month.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been closely linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium lately and Ben Jacobs has reported that an Arsenal bid is imminent, with an amount of over £70 million set to be offered.

He states a previous bid worth £65 million was turned down by the Magpies, who are holding out for a fixed transfer fee of £92 million, the i Paper has reported, as Newcastle look to avoid losing another key midfielder after Sandro Tonali’s sale earlier.

David Ornstein has added on a related note that the Brazilian international wants to leave St. James’ Park for Arsenal and has made his desire known to his employers, with all things pointing towards a resolution over his future sooner rather than later.

Guimaraes likely to be an Arsenal player soon

Considering they are not playing in the Champions League next season, Newcastle United will have a hard time retaining some of their best players next season, and Bruno Guimaraes could be among those departing the club this summer.

While he is still away on holiday after participating in the World Cup, it would not come as a surprise if he does not report to training in a bid to push for a switch to London as personal terms between him and Arsenal may not be much of an issue.

Mikel Arteta might be prepared to pay a big sum for Bruno Guimaraes, as the 28-year-old is in the prime years of his career, has extensive experience in the Premier League and is a brilliant central midfielder, capable of contributing excellently on both ends.

In recent months, Declan Rice has been overworked by Arsenal as well as England, so having a player of Guimaraes’ calibre would help the former West Ham United star stay fresh for the crucial phases of the season and avoid any fitness setbacks.