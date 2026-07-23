Liverpool exploring summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence

Liverpool have signed only Jeremy Jacquet so far this summer and with the Premier League season commencing soon, it is imperative that Andoni Iraola’s side invests on a few quality players after a very inconsistent campaign last time around.

Dave Davis has stated on Anfield Index’s YouTube channel that the Reds are pondering over a switch for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence, who had an excellent World Cup this year with England.

Tottenham have slapped the player with a £40 million price tag, GiveMeSport has added, with Spence believed to be open to joining Liverpool, where he would have the opportunity to play in the Champions League and fight for titles more consistently.

Spence a solid addition at Liverpool

With Tottenham Hotspur setting a very affordable price tag on Djed Spence, Liverpool will be significantly bolstered by his signing with there being a significant room for improvement and depth in their backline.

The English international can play as a left back as well as at right back. Given that Kostas Tsimikas’ future at Anfield is doubtful, he would be a key addition to compete with Milos Kerkez, who had his fair share of topsy-turvy form last season.

Spence would also add a lot of utility at right back for the Reds as Jeremie Frimpong has done better in a more advanced role on the pitch, whereas Conor Bradley will return at the start of next season having spent a long time on the sidelines with injury.

In Spence, Liverpool would have acquired a player who is quick, does superbly in one-on-one situations, times his tackles and interceptions accurately and can confidently carry the ball into the final third to create scoring chances.

His age, 25, makes the Tottenham star a worth long-term investment for Liverpool, who can offer Spence an important role in their squad off the back of an impressive World Cup with England.