Liverpool interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres this summer

Liverpool have the challenging task of rebuilding their offensive department in the ongoing summer transfer window, more so after Mohamed Salah’s departure at the end of last season.

While they have been closely linked with Bradley Barcola among others, significant inroads have not been made over any attacking acquisition just yet but things could gain momentum now that the Premier League campaign is only a month away.

Spanish source Fichajes (citing L’Equipe) has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who is the talk of the town of late having scored the solitary goal in Spain’s 1-0 win over Argentine in the World Cup final.

Despite leading his national team to the most coveted trophy in world football, Torres’ club future remains open with less than a year remaining on his contract at Barca, with the Reds now identifying him as a prospective transfer ahead of next season.

Torres a solid addition for Liverpool

Ferran Torres has been criticised for being inefficient in the final third, but with 16 goals and two assists in La Liga last season, it is fair to say that the Spanish international has returned respectable numbers.

Having said that, he promises to be an excellent purchase for Liverpool considering his versatility to play on both flanks and as a striker, while his main strengths lie in intelligent movement off the ball, link up play and clinical finishing from dangerous areas.

The 26-year-old could entertain thoughts of leaving Barcelona to pursue a new challenge in England, where he played for Manchester City a few years ago but largely in a secondary role.

Meanwhile Barca may also see his sale as a good opportunity to raise funds rather than risk losing him for free next year.

On Transfermarkt, he is valued at £43 million and the former Valencia star’s brilliant potential, experience in the Premier League and Champions League, and ability to offer consistent output in the final third through various positions makes him an exciting and cost-effective option for the Reds.