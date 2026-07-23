Tottenham, Chelsea & Arsenal show interest in signing Marcus Rashford

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are closely monitoring Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford ahead of a potential summer swoop, as per The i Paper.

Rashford returned from the FIFA World Cup on Sunday with his future still unresolved after spending last season on loan at Barcelona, where he recorded 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances.

The England international flourished under Hansi Flick and was eager to remain at Camp Nou after helping the Catalan club secure both the La Liga title and the Supercopa de España.

However, Barcelona chose not to activate the purchase option included in the agreement, with Karim Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon joining the club from Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United, respectively.

Now, according to the iPaper, several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea, are closely monitoring Rashford ahead of a potential transfer this summer.

For Tottenham, the report adds that the north London club have been plotting a swoop to sign him in a potential £40m deal, but uncertainties surrounding his performances if he joins have stalled the move.

Tottenham need a left winger

However, the report adds that United are reluctant to sell the 28-year-old to a Premier League rival amid Spurs’, Arsenal’s and Chelsea’s interest, and there’s an expectation he could get the chance to reignite his career at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick next season.

Since the departure of Son Heung-min, Tottenham have not just lacked a constant, reliable threat on the left wing but across their attack generally over the last two seasons.

Tottenham’s interest in Rashford stems from a difficult spell in the wide attacking areas. The club approved Brennan Johnson’s exit in January, while injuries to Wilson Odobert and Mohammed Kudus have left the right flank short of natural options.

Those problems have been compounded by Dejan Kulusevski’s lengthy injury absences, further underlining the need to strengthen the attacking department.

Rashford would provide Roberto De Zerbi with exactly the type of winger his system demands—a direct, explosive attacker capable of stretching defences while offering a consistent goal threat as he looks to improve on his side’s consecutive 17th-place finish next season.