Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa would like to join Arsenal



According to The Daily Mail, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa would like to join Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners confirmed yesterday that William Saliba has suffered a back injury and will commence a managed recovery programme. The Frenchman will be sidelined for an extended period.

Arsenal may want an experienced centre-back in the Frenchman’s absence, and The Daily Mail claim that Konsa is one of the top names on their radar. The Englishman ‘would like to join’ the Gunners.

However, there is a significant difference in the valuations between the clubs. While Arsenal are willing to pay between £30-35 million for the 28-year-old, but Villa are looking for more like £60 million.

Difficult situation

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes have been pivotal to the Gunners’ progress. They have been the mainstays in the central defensive department and the absence of either has hampered the London giants.

Arsenal had a significant dip in form when Saliba was sustained with a back injury during the 2022/23 title race. They will be well aware of the situation and may want an experienced cover signed.

Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Cristhian Mosquera are right-footed central defensive options that could be utilised. However, White has just recovered from a knee injury, while Timber is nursing a groin problem.

Mosquera is far from a complete player and his inexperience and decision-making could hamper the Gunners, particularly with the prospect of Saliba missing the first half of next season entirely due to his setback.

In Konsa, Arsenal would have a trustable figure in the heart of the backline to partner Gabriel or any other left-footed centre-back. He has vast Premier League experience and was Villa’s best defender last term.

The Englishman completed 95% of his passes in the top-flight, while almost winning 70% of his duels too. He was also solid with his recoveries and ability to clear his lines. He would be a no-brainer signing for Arsenal.

The current concern lies over the valuation for the 28-year-old. With Konsa almost 29, Arsenal are hesitant to commit £60m, but may have no choice but to come closer to the figure based on the inflated prices this summer.

Villa are unlikely to part ways with their most-efficient centre-back on the cheap. The Gunners may have to increase their valuation from £30-35m to at least £45-50m in order to persuade Villa into sanctioning a deal.