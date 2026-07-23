Chelsea join Arsenal in the race to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes

Chelsea made a crucial offensive addition this week after striking an agreement with Aston Villa over a £117 million transfer for Morgan Rogers, thereby hijacking a player their rivals Arsenal were very much interested in signing.

Ekrem Konur has reported that the Blues are now hoping to trump the Gunners to secure another important target having joined the queue to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

According to the journalist, Arsenal recently submitted an offer worth £68 million, including bonuses, for the Brazilian international after already agreeing on personal terms but Newcastle are intent on receiving £80 million for their captain.

Guimaraes an amazing signing for Chelsea

One of the key reasons Bruno Guimaraes is looking to depart Newcastle United this summer is to challenge for titles. While Arsenal are arguably better-placed from a sporting standpoint, Chelsea have superior financial muscle.

Given that Arsenal are also keen on signing a left winger, whether they are prepared to meet Newcastle’s £80 million price tag on revamping their midfield, where they already have enough quality, remains to be seen.

Chelsea, on the other hand, can afford to break the bank for Guimaraes’ signing, especially with Enzo Fernandez’s future at Stamford Bridge doubtful. The 28-year-old promises to be an excellent replacement for the potentially outbound Argentine star.

Bruno Guimaraes ball-carrying and creativity in possession, coupled with a strong defensive work-rate to physically and aerially dominate opponents as well as press them would make him an instant fit in Xabi Alonso’s system.

In addition to the financial aspect, Guimaraes also faces the risk of being heavily rotated at Arsenal with Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, whereas regardless of Fernandez’s future at Chelsea, he will be one of the first names on Alonso’s team-sheet with the Blues.

Following Chelsea’s entry into the race for another one of Arsenal’s crucial targets, it will be interesting to see which club the Newcastle skipper picks.