Arsenal team news: Gunners confirm injury blow ahead of Leicester trip
Arsenal will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.
Ahead of the game the club have issued a team news update on Arsenal.com and confirmed a fresh blow as Dani Ceballos has been ruled out of action this weekend with a hamstring injury.
The Spaniard sustained the problem during the early stages of the second half of Arsenal’s Europa League draw with Vitoria on Wednesday afternoon. Ceballos tried to continue but was eventually replaced by Matteo Guendouzi in the 54th minute.
Unai Emery said after the game on Wednesday that he hoped the injury wasn’t too serious and Arsenal have now confirmed the midfielder is still being assessed before the full extent of the problem is known.
However, the on-loan Real Madrid star has already been ruled out of this weekend’s trip to Leicester so Emery will have to make-do without one of his creative midfielder’s on Saturday night.
An update on Arsenal.com today read:
Dani Ceballos
Left hamstring. Sustained during the Vitoria (a) match on November 6. Currently being assessed, but will miss Saturday’s match at Leicester City.
Otherwise, Arsenal have no other injury concerns to worry about so Emery has a healthy squad to choose from ahead of a crucial game with Leicester that could determine our chances of finishing in the top four.
Arsenal currently sit fifth in the table – six points adrift of the top four – and Leicester could open up a nine point lead with victory at the King Power so it’s vital we get a positive result to stay in touch.
Emery is expected to recall a number of players with the likes of Bernd Leno, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all set to come back into the Arsenal side after being rested in midweek.
However, it remains to be seen whether Granit Xhaka will be recalled as he’s not featured in Arsenal’s last three games since his bust-up with the fans and was stripped of the captaincy this week.