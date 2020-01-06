Liverpool hoping for major double injury boost ahead of Tottenham clash
Liverpool are eyeing a major double injury boost with Fabinho and Xherdan Shaqiri set to resume training ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham, according to Goal.com.
Fabinho has missed Liverpool’s last 12 games in all competitions since suffering ankle ligament damage during their 1-1 draw with Napoli at Anfield in the Champions League back in late November.
The Brazilian international was pencilled-in to return at some point in the New Year and Jurgen Klopp has been reluctant to commit to a firm comeback date during his team news updates over the past few weeks.
However, it looks as though Fabinho is on the verge of returning to action as Goal claim Liverpool hope the midfielder will resume full training at Melwood this week ahead of Saturday’s Premier League showdown with Tottenham.
In a double boost for Liverpool, the report says Shaqiri is also in-line to return to training this week after missing the last few games with a thigh injury that the Swiss international picked up last month.
Shaqiri has endured a frustrating campaign that’s been plagued by a number of niggling injury problems that have restricted him to making just two starts in all competitions so he’ll be hoping to get back in contention for the trip to Tottenham this weekend.
Fabinho and Shaqiri’s imminent return will come as a welcome boost to Klopp as the Liverpool boss has been forced to deal with a mounting injury list over the hectic festive period with up to 7 players on the sidelines.
The list of absentees is expected to ease significantly over the coming days with Fabinho and Shaqiri set to resume training while Dejan Lovren and Joal Matip are also close to making their comebacks.
However, Liverpool suffered a fresh setback on Sunday as James Milner limped off during the 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup with a suspected hamstring injury. The midfielder is due to be assessed at Melwood this afternoon but Klopp will be hoping it’s not too serious.