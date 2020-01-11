Formal talks intensify as Man Utd lead Tottenham in race to sign £59.6m star
Manchester United believe they are still in pole position to sign Bruno Fernandes despite Tottenham’s late interest in the £59.6m-rated Sporting Lisbon star, according to reports via the Express.
Fernandes has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League for some time and the links resurfaced last week with widespread reports suggesting Man Utd were in formal talks to secure a deal this winter.
The Express says United officials met with Sporting Lisbon chiefs in London on Friday to try and thrash out a deal after stepping-up their interest in the attacking midfielder following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s scouting mission to Portugal last week.
Manchester United had hoped they would have a clear run at Fernandes as Solskjaer looks to bolster his midfield options following serious injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay in recent weeks.
News then emerged that Tottenham had made a late attempt to hijack United’s move with the Express suggesting that Spurs had made contact with Sporting to put forward a rival offer for Fernandes’ signature.
Jose Mourinho is reportedly trying to use his relationship with Jorge Mendes to his advantage to secure a deal as Tottenham look to bolster their ranks following the news that Moussa Sissoko and Harry Kane have been ruled out until April.
However, the Express says that despite Tottenham’s rival interest, United believe they are still in pole position to sign Fernandes this month with the Manchester giants able to offer the attacker far superior personal terms.
Sporting Lisbon have already admitted they are planning for life without Fernandes and Portuguese publication Record claims they have made it clear they will sell if an offer worth £59.6m [€70m] is put on the table.
United should have no problem meeting that sort of asking price as they boast huge financial clout so a deal could be wrapped-up relatively quickly unless Tottenham are able to persuade Fernandes to move to London instead.
The Express says talks between all parties are continuing so we should see developments over the coming days but I think Fernandes would be a superb signing for United or Spurs if either club was able to get a deal agreed.
The Portuguese international has already racked up 13 goals and 13 assists in his 24 games for Sporting Lisbon this season so the attacking midfielder would provide a huge goal threat at Old Trafford or White Hart Lane.