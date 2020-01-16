Man Utd agree personal terms with 15-goal star ahead of proposed £50m move
The January transfer window is in full swing so we’ll bring you all the latest news and gossip from around the globe. Today, the latest on Man Utd’s pursuit of Bruno Fernandes…
Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and are hoping to close-out a £50m deal with Sporting Lisbon to sign the midfielder this month, according to the Telegraph.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to strengthen his squad to help boost their chances of finishing in the top four and midfield is a particular area of concern due to injuries to Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.
Marcus Rashford also aggravated a persistent back problem during the win over Wolves on Wednesday night so United are keen to add more creativity to their squad this month and Fernandes has been identified as a prime target.
The Portuguese international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks and the Telegraph claims Manchester United have now agreed personal terms with the attacking midfielder.
All that remains is for a fee to be agreed with Sporting Lisbon and while the Portuguese outfit have been demanding around £68m, the newspaper says United are hoping to eventually reach a deal closer to £50m.
Sporting are under pressure to cash-in on Fernandes due to their financial problems so Man Utd are ready to use that to their advantage during negotiations over a fee for the attacker.
The Telegraph says Sporting are still interested in taking a United player as part of the deal but have rejected the chance to sign goalkeeper Joel Pereira on loan while including Marcos Rojo in any agreement is proving complicated due to his wage demands.
Super agent Jorge Mendes is reportedly brokering the deal and he was in the directors box at Old Trafford on Wednesday night to watch United’s narrow 1-0 FA Cup win over Wolves.
Fernandes is still training as normal with Sporting this week and the Portuguese giants are hoping he’ll be available for their Lisbon derby with Benfica on Friday night so they may be dragging out the negotiations. Obviously Man Utd would prefer it if Fernandes didn’t play tomorrow night as any serious injury would derail their proposed deal.
We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but Fernandes would be an excellent signing if United could pull it off as he’s already provided 15 goals and 13 assists this season so he’d add some much needed creativity to Solskjaer’s side.