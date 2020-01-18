[Teams] Newcastle vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park
Chelsea will look to cement their position in the top four when they take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.
Blues boss Frank Lampard has been handed a boost as N’Golo Kante is passed fit to return after recovering from injury. The Frenchman lines-up alongside Jorginho in midfield while Mason Mount also keeps his place so Mateo Kovacic must settle for a place on the bench.
Reece James starts at right-back once again so Cesar Azpilicueta remains at left-back meaning Emerson Palmeiri is named among the Chelsea substitutes. Andreas Christensen keeps his place alongside Antonio Rudiger in the back four so Kurt Zouma is on the bench for the second game running.
Callum Hudson-Odoi starts in attack along with Willian so Pedro is on the bench along with Michy Batshuayi as Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for the visitors.
As for Newcastle, Joelinton starts up front with Allan Saint-Maximin offering support after returning from injury.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Newcastle
Dubravka, Krafth, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Willems, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton
Subs: Schar, Ritchie, Lejeune, Darlow, Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Matthew Longstaff
Chelsea
Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Willian
Subs: Barkley, Pedro, Caballero, Zouma, Kovacic, Batshuayi, Emerson Palmieri