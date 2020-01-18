[Teams] Newcastle vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park Chelsea will look to cement their position in the top... Posted January 18, 2020

[Teams] Arsenal vs Sheffield United: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates Arsenal will look to get back to wining ways when... Posted January 18, 2020

[Teams] Watford vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Vicarage Road Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways... Posted January 18, 2020

Key man out as Lampard makes 2 changes | Expected Chelsea line-up vs Newcastle Chelsea take on Newcastle United at St James' Park on... Posted January 17, 2020

Key man fit as Solskjaer makes 2 changes | Expected Man Utd line-up vs Liverpool Manchester United take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.... Posted January 17, 2020

Arsenal vs Sheff Utd preview | Confirmed team news | Expected Line-up’s | Prediction This is our match preview ahead of Arsenal's Premier League... Posted January 17, 2020