[Teams] Chelsea vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge this afternoon as both clubs look to boost their top four hopes.
Frank Lampard has opted to deploy a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta starting alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Willy Caballero continues in goal with Kepa among the subs while Marcos Alonso starts on the left.
Ross Barkley has been recalled to start for Chelsea with N’Golo Kante ruled out while Olivier Giroud is given a chance to impress up front with Tammy Abraham only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench.
Jose Mourinho has dropped Dele Alli to the bench with Tangay Ndombele starting along with Harry Winks in midfield. Giovani Lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn support Lucas Moura in attack.
Tottenham also play with a back three this afternoon as Jan Vertonghen is recalled to start alongside Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Japhet Tanganga is recalled to start on the right with Ben Davies on the left.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Chelsea
Caballero; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Giroud.
Subs: Kepa, Abraham, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour.
Tottenham
Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Ndombele, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Lucas.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alli, Lamela, Dier, Sessegnon, Fernandes