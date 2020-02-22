Key duo return as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Everton
Arsenal get back to Premier League action when they take on Everton at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: Arsenal No.1 Bernd Leno kept his place for the Europa League clash with Olympiacos on Thursday and he made some important saves so no doubt the German will be between the sticks again tomorrow.
Defence: Arteta deployed Sokratis at right-back in midweek but the Greek international limped off with a knee injury so he’s expected to miss the Everton game. Hector Bellerin will be recalled after being rested on Thursday night.
Bukayo Saka put-in another impressive display at left-back in Athens and set-up the winner with a fine ball for Lacazette so there is no reason to think Arteta will recall Sead Kolasinac against Everton.
Pablo Mari is in contention after building-up his fitness since arriving on loan from Flamengo but I don’t see him being thrown into action tomorrow. With Sokratis injured, Shkodran Mustafi is set to continue alongside David Luiz in the middle of the back four.
Cedric Soares is still nursing a knee injury while Kieran Tierney is also working his way back to full fitness from shoulder surgery but Rob Holding is an option for Arsenal in defence.
Midfield: Lucas Torreira is expected to be available again after missing the trip to Olympiacos due to illness and the South American should come back into the Arsenal midfield against Everton tomorrow.
Matteo Guendouzi failed to take his opportunity on Thursday so Torreira should come back in alongside Granit Xhaka. Dani Ceballos is another option for Arteta and he’ll be hoping to feature after impressing against Newcastle last weekend but I think he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench.
Mesut Ozil missed the Olympiacos game to be at the birth of his new baby but assuming he’s available to return on Sunday the German playmaker should be recalled to replace Joe Willock in the starting eleven.
Attack: Alexandre Lacazette is back among the goals after netting against Newcastle and Olympiacos so hopefully he’s in confident mood heading into the Everton game. The Frenchman should lead the line up front with Eddie Nketiah on the bench.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to continue on the left wing if Lacazette remains up front but Nicolas Pepe could be recalled on the right with Gabriel Martinelli dropping out.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: