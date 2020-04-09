Man Utd looking to seal £180m double swoop as 8 transfer targets are revealed
Manchester United are looking to pull off a £180m double swoop for Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer steps-up his transfer plans this summer, according to the Evening Standard.
Solskjaer suggested earlier this week that United are ready to exploit the market as the club have the financial firepower to push ahead with their transfer plans despite football’s finances taking a huge hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Man Utd have already drawn up their list of targets and the Evening Standard claims Solskjaer is looking to see-off competition from Chelsea and Liverpool to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.
The 20-year-old has developed into one of the most exciting players in world football since joining Dortmund from Man City in 2017 and he’s provided 17 goals and 19 assists in all competitions so far this campaign.
The Bundesliga outfit have made it clear they won’t stand in the England attackers way if he wants to return to the Premier League this summer and the newspaper says United could land Sancho in a £120m deal with their rivals feeling the pinch of the Coronavirus situation.
Solskjaer is also expected to strengthen his midfield and the Evening Standard claims James Maddison, Jude Bellingham and Donny van de Beek are all targets but Grealish is emerging as the most serious candidate.
The 24-year-old has excelled in a struggling Aston Villa side and the report suggests United are confident they can land the Villains’ skipper for around £60m making him a cheaper alternative to £80m-rated Maddison.
Grealish would be an excellent signing if United could pull it off but his arrival would cast further doubt over the future of Paul Pogba with the Frenchman being strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.
Manchester United are also in the market for another striker and the Evening Standard claims that Erling Braut Haaland, Moussa Dembele and Timo Werner have all been identified as potential transfer targets.
A new central defender is also reportedly on Solskjaer’s radar and the newspaper says United are eyeing Matthijs de Ligt and Kalidou Koulibaly so it sounds like it’s going to be an exciting summer at Old Trafford over the coming months.
United have made some positive steps under Solskjaer this season but they need reinforcements if they’re to compete with the likes of City and Liverpool so fans will be hoping the club can at least pull off a £180m double swoop for Sancho and Grealish as they’d be two excellent additions.