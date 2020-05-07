Will signing £45m Thomas Partey turn Arsenal in to top 4 challengers again?

Arsenal are reportedly pushing to sign £45m-rated Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer – could he be the man to help rejuvenate Mikel Arteta’s side and turn them into top four challengers again?

The Gunners have endured a nightmare season. Unai Emery was dismissed in late November 2019 after overseeing Arsenal’s worst start to a league campaign in over 30 years and Arteta was brought in as his permanent replacement in December.

Results have continued to be disappointing and Arsenal look set to miss out on the top four once again as they currently sit ninth in the Premier League table – eight points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea with nine games remaining.

However, there have been some positive signs Arteta is the man to turn things around at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal’s board are expected to back their former captain in the transfer market this summer.

A new defensive midfielder is going to be a priority and widespread reports have touted Thomas Partey as Arsenal’s number one target with the players own father recently confirming talks have taken place over a move to north London.

The Telegraph reported this week that Partey has made up his mind and wants to join Arsenal so it’s down to the two clubs to agree a deal, which may not be easy as the midfielder’s release clause is set at £45m.

That kind of money may be out of Arsenal’s reach due to the current financial crisis and the lack of Champions League football so there has been talk of a possible swap deal involving Alexandre Lacazette – who’s been strongly linked with Atletico in the past.

Obviously losing Lacazette would be a blow but Partey would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad and would make Arsenal a stronger unit overall, so it would be a great piece of business if they could pull it off.

Partey has been outstanding at the heart of Diego Simeone’s side in recent years and the Ghana international could be the man to help solidify what has been a weak area in Arsenal’s team over the past few seasons.

The 26-year-old would add power, strength and an excellent footballing brain to Arteta’s squad and there’s no doubt he’d be a big upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

If Arsenal could add a talented central defender to play alongside William Saliba this summer and persuade Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to sign a new contract then Partey could be the missing piece to fire them back into the top four next season.