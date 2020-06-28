[Teams] Leicester vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Chelsea take on Leicester City at the King Power this afternoon in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Frank Lampard has rotated his squad with Willy Caballero given a recall in goal meaning Kepa drops to the bench. Reece James starts at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta rested while Emerson comes in for Marcos Alonso at left-back.

Chelsea also make a change in the middle of the back four as Kurt Zouma comes in for Andreas Christensen while youngster Billy Gilmour gets another chance to impress in midfield. Jorginho remains on the bench with N’Golo Kante keeping his place in the holding role but Ross Barkley drops out with Mason Mount starting in the No.10 position.

Willian and Christian Pulisic line-up in attack for the Blues with Tammy Abraham recalled to lead the line up front. Olivier Giroud drops out and joins Mateo Kovacic, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the bench.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy starts up front with Harvey Barnes in support. Ayoze Perez also lines-up for the hosts with Marc Albrighton among the substitutes.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel; Chilwell, Evans, Soyuncu, Justin; Ndidi, Praet, Tielemans; Perez, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Bennett, Fuchs, Choudhury, Mendy, Gray, Albrighton, Iheanacho

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Emerson, Kante, Gilmour, Willian, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Pedro, Giroud