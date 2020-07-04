Man Utd close-in on signing £115m star after agreeing contract worth £140k-a-week

Manchester United have moved a huge step closer to signing Jadon Sancho after agreeing personal terms worth an initial £140,000-a-week with the £115m-rated Borussia Dortmund star, according to reports via The Sun.

Sancho has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in world football since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 having failed to make the breakthrough under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The 20-year-old has contributed an impressive 20 goals and 20 assists in his 44 appearances in all competitions this season while he’s also cemented himself as a regular in Gareth Southgate’s senior England squad.

Sancho’s huge potential has caught the attention of Manchester United as the Red Devils have been strongly linked with a swoop for the winger this summer and it looks like they’ve moved a huge step closer to luring him to Old Trafford.

The Sun are citing journalist Ian McGarry as saying on the The Transfer Window Podcast that Man Utd have agreed personal terms in principal with Sancho over a five-year contract worth an initial £140,000-a-week rising to £200,000-a-week over the duration of the deal.

It appears all that remains is for a fee to be agreed between United and Dortmund and McGarry says the attackers agent, Emeka Obasi, is hopeful the two clubs will reach an agreement.

McGarry told The Transfer Window Podcast, as cited in The Sun:

“Sancho has agreed in principle in the last few weeks a five year contract with Manchester United which will pay him initially around £140,000-per-week. But increasing to around £200,000-per-week over the course of that deal. “The player’s agent Emeka Obasi has recently been busy doing other deals notably [Bukayo] Saka’s new deal at Arsenal. But he is still hopeful that United will be able to agree a fee with Borussia Dortmund. “

The Sun claims Dortmund value Sancho at £115m but Man Utd are reportedly only prepared to pay around £50m – although I wouldn’t take too much notice of that figure as they must be using £50m as a starting point for negotiations as there’s no chance Dortmund will sell for that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to turn United into title challengers again and the Norwegian coach is seemingly keen to bolster his attacking options.

Journalist Duncan Castles is cited by The Sun as telling The Transfer Window Podcast that the former City youngster is Solskjaer’s prime target but he’s also lined-up Jack Grealish as a potential back-up in-case a deal cannot be agreed with Dortmund.

This could be one of the transfer sagas of the summer window and we’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but one thing that certain is Sancho would be a hugely exciting signing if United could pull it off.