[Teams] Chelsea vs Watford: Confirmed line-ups from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to move back into the top four when they take on Watford at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Frank Lampard has made some changes from the side that lost at West Ham in midweek. Reece James is recalled at right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta moving across to left-back. Marcos Alonso drops to the bench.

Andreas Christensen keeps his place in the middle of the Chelsea back four but Antonio Rudiger drops out with Kurt Zouma recalled. N’Golo Kante keeps his place in the holding role so Jorginho has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

Ross Barkley and Mason Mount join Kante in midfield so Billy Gilmour is on the bench along with Ruben Loftus-Cheek. Willian keeps his place in the Chelsea attack after scoring twice against the Hammers.

Christian Pulisic is also retained with Callum Hudson-Odoi on the bench but Olivier Giroud is given a recall up front so Tammy Abraham makes way.

As for Watford, Troy Deeney leads the line up front so Danny Welbeck and Andre Gray are named among the substitutes. Will Hughes also starts for the visitors along with Etienne Capoue in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga, James, Christensen, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Barkley, Kante, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Subs: Rudiger, Alonso, Jorginho, Abraham, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Caballero, Hudson-Odoi, Gilmour

Watford

Foster, Mariappa, Kabasele, Dawson, Femenia, Chalobah, Capoue, Sarr, Doucoure, Hughes, Deeney

Subs: Gomes, Cleverley, Welbeck, Masina, Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Gray, Holebas, Pereyra