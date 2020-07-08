Guillem Balague: Arsenal & Man Utd could hijack Liverpool’s deal for £31m star

Arsenal and Manchester United could hijack Liverpool’s proposed move to sign Bayern Munich’s want-away midfielder Thiago Alcantara this summer, according to Guillem Balague via The Sun.

Thiago is expected to leave Bayern after failing to agree terms over a new contract and with just one year left on his current deal, the German champions will cash-in this summer rather than lose him for nothing in 12 months time.

The 29-year-old has attracted interest from all over Europe but well-known football journalist Guillem Balague claims Thiago wants to come to the Premier League and he isn’t short of suitors here in England.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazilian-born midfielder with Spanish outlet SPORT claiming last week that the Reds were closing in on a £31.5m [€35m] deal to sign the former Barcelona star.

Jurgen Klopp has made his admiration for Thiago well known in the past and it appears the German coach is keen to lure him to Anfield this summer as he looks to further strengthen his title-winning squad.

However, it looks like Liverpool could face competition as Balague, via The Sun, claims Arsenal and Manchester United are also in the running to sign the Spanish international and could be ready to hijack Liverpool’s proposed deal.

Balague made the claim during a Q&A on his YouTube channel and he also suggested that Liverpool could yet withdraw their interest as the clubs owners are reluctant to spend heavily in the transfer market this summer, which could open the door for the Gunners and United.

Arsenal are in the market for a new midfielder as Matteo Guendouzi is set to leave the Emirates Stadium after being frozen out of the first team squad recently and it appears Thiago is on Mikel Arteta’s radar.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also expected to be busy in the market as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for major honours next season and it looks like Manchester United are also showing a keen interest in luring Thiago to Old Trafford.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Thiago would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, Liverpool or United as he’s been one of the best ball-playing midfielders in Europe over the past few years.

He came through the youth ranks at Barca before joining Munich in 2013 and he’s helped win 7 consecutive Bundesliga titles during his time in Germany so he’d be a superb addition for whoever wins the race for his signature.