Player wants move as Man Utd open transfer talks to sign 24-year-old star

Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich about a potential deal to sign Kinglsey Coman as they look for cheaper alternatives to Jadon Sancho, according to The Athletic via the Express.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing for the title next year and a new wide forward is understood to be one of his priorities.

Sancho has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent months and remains Solskjaer’s prime target but the Express says Man Utd bosses are reluctant to meet Borussia Dortmund’s £100m asking price.

It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed for the England international and it looks like United are now lining-up potential alternatives in-case they fail in their attempts to land Sancho this summer.

According to The Athletic, via the Express, Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern Munich over a potential deal to sign Kingsley Coman after watching the winger extensively over the past few months.

The report says the idea of a loan or permanent deal has been discussed between the two clubs and Coman is believed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford in order to link-up with compatriots Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

The 24-year-old joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015, initially on loan before making the move permanent in 2017, and he’s considered to be one of the most exciting young attackers in German football.

Coman’s season was interrupted by a serious knee injury so he took some time to regain his best form after returning to action earlier this year but he still managed to score 7 goals and provide a further 7 assists despite starting just 28 games in all competitions.

Bayern could be ready to let Coman leave after signing Leroy Sane and the player is seemingly open to the idea of a move to United as he’ll face further competition from the likes of Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic and Thomas Muller if he stays at the German champions.

The French international can play on either wing so he’d give Solskjaer options in attack and he’d be a much cheaper alternative to Sancho so I think he’d be an excellent back-up option if United can’t get a deal done with Dortmund.