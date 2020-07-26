[Teams] Arsenal vs Watford: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Watford at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta makes some changes from the side that lost at Aston Villa last week with Ainsley Maitland-Niles recalled to start at right-back in what seems to be a back-four for the Gunners. David Luiz keeps his place and Rob Holding starts with Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers all injured.

Kieran Tierney starts at left-back with Sead Kolasinac on the bench and Granit Xhaka is recalled after being rested for Arsenal’s defeat at Villa Park last time out. Dani Ceballos keeps his place so Lucas Torreira makes way while Joe Willock is given a chance to impress ahead of the FA Cup final.

Arsenal have opted against resting their key attackers for the Chelsea showdown so Pierre-Emerick Auabameyang once again starts on the left side of the front three while Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front.

Nicolas Pepe starts on the right so Reiss Nelson has to settle for a place on the bench after recovering from a minor groin injury. Bukayo Saka is also named among the substitutes along with Eddie Nketiah, Sokratis and Cedric Soares.

Watford have named an attacking line-up with Danny Welbeck starting alongside Troy Deeney up front while Ismaila Sarr and Roberto Pereyra also support in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willock, Pepe, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Papastathopoulos, Torreira, Cedric, Nelson, Nketiah, Kolasinac, Macey, Smith, Saka

Watford

Foster; Kiko Femenía, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Doucouré, Hughes; Sarr, Pereyra, Welbeck; Deeney.

Subs: Gomes, Mariappa, Cleverley, Chalobah, Cathcart, Joao Pedro, Gray, Quina, Pussetto