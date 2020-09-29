25-year-old star agrees to join Tottenham, Spurs could seal £36m deal

Centre-back Milan Skriniar has agreed to join Tottenham and Inter Milan are ready to strike a deal worth at least £36m this summer, according to reports via the Express.

Jose Mourinho has been busy in the transfer market so far this summer as he’s brought-in goalkeeper Joe Hart, right-back Matt Doherty, left-back Sergio Reguilon, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and attacker Gareth Bale.

However, the Portuguese coach is still in the market for at least one more new recruit before the window closes next week as he needs to bring in a top class centre-back to replace the departed Jan Vertonghen.

Juan Foyth is also expected to leave White Hart Lane this summer after struggling to make an impression under Mourinho so Tottenham are in the market for competition for Davinson Sancho, Eric Dier and Toby Alderweireld.

Skriniar has emerged as a top target and the Express are citing a report from Gazzetta dello Sport that claims the 25-year-old defender has already ‘said yes’ to joining Tottenham this summer.

The Italian outlet says negotiations between the two clubs are now due to take place over the coming days and Inter Milan could be ready to do business if an offer worth £36m plus bonuses is put on the table.

That would be a discount on Inter’s initial £45m valuation [source: Express] but it remains to be seen whether Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will be prepared to pay £36m given the current financial climate.

Skriniar has developed into one of the best centre-backs in Italian football since joining Inter from Sampdoria in 2017 so he would be an excellent signing for Tottenham if they were able to get a deal over the line.

The Slovakian international was left out of Inter’s starting eleven for their opening Serie A game against Fiorentina at the weekend so it looks as though Antonio Conte is ready to cash-in on the defender this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport says Inter Milan are already planning for life without Skriniar as they’re eyeing Chris Smalling and Nikola Milenkovic as potential replacements so that should boost Tottenham’s hopes of getting a deal agreed.