Fred stands out for Man Utd in frustrating Leicester draw

Brazilian midfielder Fred produced an impressive showing for Manchester United during their 1-1 Premier League draw against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Red Devils went into the game with a four-point gap to fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one match more. They managed to reduce the deficit, but the result won’t be satisfactory.

United were once again frustrating in front of their supporters as they lacked the cutting edge in the final third. Bruno Fernandes squandered a brilliant one-on-one scoring chance in the first half.

Kelechi Iheanacho eventually put Leicester ahead with a brilliant header in the 63rd minute, but United delivered a quick response with Fred equalising just three minutes later.

Fred has been one of the club’s best performing players since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager. He put in another credible display against the Foxes yesterday.

The Brazilian scored a vital equaliser for the Red Devils from a rebound, but also played a key role in the lead-up, creating the chance for Fernandes, whose shot was initially saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Elsewhere, the 29-year-old was also responsible for putting Fernandes through on goal in the opening half. The Portugal international was denied by Schmeichel’s outstretched left leg.

Fred finished the game with 87 touches, misplacing just nine of his 67 passes. He won seven aerial duels, two tackles and two interceptions in the process. He also registered four take-ons.

There were not many positives offensively for United yesterday, but Fred’s equaliser could yet prove to be important for the club as they push to finish in the Premier League top four.

Goalkeeper David de Gea was also excellent with a superb fingertip save to deny Wesley Fofana. A point won’t please many United fans, but the overall performance was not win-worthy.

United are currently three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, but the latter have two games in hand. The Gunners must drop points for the Red Devils to harbour any Champions League hopes.