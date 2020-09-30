Man Utd in talks to sign South American hitman, £200k-a-week deal being prepared

Manchester United are in talks over the signing of Edinson Cavani on a free transfer and are ready to offer the striker a two-year deal worth £200,000-a-week, according to reports.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to further strengthen his squad before the window closes and he’s been strongly linked with the likes of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and Porto left-back Alex Telles in recent weeks.

However, it appears the Norwegian coach is also looking to bring-in another striker to support Anthony Martial this season as Odion Ighalo’s form has slumped in recent months and his loan spell ends in the New Year.

A surprise name has emerged as s potential target as the Daily Mail are one of several media outlets reporting that Manchester United are in talks over a deal to sign Edinson Cavani on a free transfer.

The Uruguay international is a free agent after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired at the end of last season and a proposed move to Benfica recently fell through due to Cavani’s wage demands.

United have now been offered the chance to sign the 33-year-old hitman and TeamTalk reports that the Red Devils are ready to offer the South American a two-year deal worth around £200,000-a-week.

Cavani has been one of the most deadly strikers in European football over the past few years and he scored 200 goals in 301 appearances to help PSG win 6 Ligue 1 titles, 4 French Cups and 5 League cups during his seven years in France.

There is no doubting his quality in front of goal so Cavani could be an excellent short-term signing for Man Utd if they manage to get this deal over the line and keep the striker fit during his time at Old Trafford.

However, United could still be exploring other options in-case the Cavani deal collapses as the Daily Mail says they’ve also been offered the chance to sign Luka Jovic on loan from Real Madrid this summer.

The 22-year-old has struggled to settle following his £55m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last year having scored just 2 goals in 28 appearances so it looks like Madrid are trying to send him out on loan to regain his confidence.

Cavani is the more proven goalscorer of the two but Jovic is 11 years younger and could earn himself a permanent move to Old Trafford if things worked out during any potential loan spell.

We’ll have to wait and see how talks progress but looks like it’s going to be a busy few days at Manchester United as they look to strengthen their squad before the window closes on October 5th.