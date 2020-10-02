Arsenal locked in talks as Gunners battle to seal deal for 22-year-old star

Arsenal are locked in talks with Lyon over a deal to sign Houssem Aouar but face competition from Paris Saint-Germain after they made a late move for the midfielder, according to reports.

The Gunners have been chasing Aouar throughout the summer after Mikel Arteta identified the French international as one of his prime transfer targets as he looks to revamp his midfield options for the new season.

Arsenal have been in negotiations with Lyon for several weeks and ESPN reported recently that the North Londoners were ready to submit an improved offer after seeing an opening £32m bid rejected.

Lyon have also made it clear they have no interest in taking Matteo Guendouzi as part of any deal so Arsenal have been trying to offload fringe players to help generate extra transfer funds.

Lucas Torreira looks set for a move to Atletico Madrid so that could raise some extra money but the Mirror suggests that Lyon are demanding around £46m – which may put Aouar out of reach unless Arsenal can sell additional players quickly.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano and the Independent both say Arsenal remain locked in talks with Lyon trying to get a deal agreed but it looks like they could now face late competition for the 22-year-old’s signature.

That’s because L’Equipe, via the Mirror, claims that Paris Saint-Germain have now opened talks about a deal for Aouar and are preparing an offer that will be a lot closer to Lyon’s £46m asking price.

PSG have the finances to afford Aouar and can move quickly so Arsenal are in danger of missing out on one of their key transfer targets if they don’t get a deal agreed with Lyon soon.

The French outfit have already signed a potential replacement for Aouar after snapping up Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan but Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas insists any deal for their star playmaker must be agreed today.

We’ll have to wait for more news to emerge in the media but Aouar would be a superb signing for Arsenal as he’s developed into one of the most exciting talents in French football over the past few years.

The French youngster scored 9 goals and contributed 10 assists last season to help Lyon reach the semi-finals of the Champions League so he’d provide some much-needed creativity in the Arsenal midfield.