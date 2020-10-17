[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola meets Mikel Arteta as Manchester City entertain Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Guardiola welcomes Serge Augero back into the side as he leads the line up front with Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling offering support in the City attack. Phil Foden starts with Kevin De Bruyne out injured.

Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake start in defence along with Kyle Walker while Rodri is joined by Bernardo Silva in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan among the Man City substitutes.

Arteta has been boosted by the news that Kieran Tierney is available as he starts in defence. Rob Holding is preferred to David Luiz alongside Gabriel in the Arsenal back-line while Bukayo Saka is preferred ahead of Ainsley Maitland-Niles on the left.

Thomas Partey has to wait to make his debut as he’s named on the bench with Dani Ceballos partnering Granit Xhaka in midfield. Willian and Nicolas Pepe support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang up front so Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a place among the subs.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Sterling, Aguero

Subs: Stones, Gundogan, Steffen, Torres, Fernandinho, Delap, Garcia

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Bellerin, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos , Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang

Subs: Thomas Partey, Lacazette, Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Elneny, Nketiah