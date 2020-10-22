Key Arsenal duo could miss Leicester game after Gunners confirm double injury blow

Arsenal have confirmed a double injury blow with the news that Willian and Dani Ceballos are doubts for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leicester City.

Willian was substituted midway through the second half during Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City last weekend and it appears the Brazilian international picked-up a calf injury at the Etihad Stadium.

The have club confirmed on Arsenal.com that Willian has already been ruled out of Arsenal’s Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna later this evening and is a doubt for the visit of Leicester to the Emirates on Sunday.

Ceballos completed the full ninety minutes against Man City but it looks like he sustained a knock to his ankle as Arsenal have also confirmed the midfielder has missed the trip to Austria today and will need to be assessed ahead of the Leicester game this weekend.

There was further bad news on Rob Holding as the Gunners have confirmed the centre-back is facing around three weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury that he sustained in the warm-up prior to the City game.

However, there was some positive news from the latest team news update as Arsenal revealed that Shkodran Mustafi is back in contention after returning to full training following a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since July.

Dani Ceballos

Left ankle. Slight ankle bruising, will miss Thursday’s match. Being assessed ahead of Sunday. Rob Holding

Right hamstring. Sustained hamstring strain during the warm-up on Sunday at Manchester City. Rob is likely to be out of action for approximately three weeks. Shkodran Mustafi

Right hamstring sustained during Emirates FA Cup semi-final on July 18. Now back in full training and available for selection. Willian

Right calf. Slight calf issue, will miss Thursday’s match. Being assessed ahead of Sunday.

Arsenal will hope Willian and Ceballos are able to make swift recoveries as it would be a big blow to Mikel Arteta if the duo were ruled out of what will be an extremely tough game against Leicester on Sunday afternoon.

Elsewhere, the club provided an update on Calum Chambers and the centre-back is now back in full training after recovering from a serious knee injury while Pablo Mari is also expected to resume full training by the end of the month.

Gabriel Martinelli is the other long-term absentee and the Brazilian attacker is now running outside after stepping-up his return from a knee injury. Martinelli is aiming to be back in full training by the end of the year.