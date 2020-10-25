[Teams] Arsenal vs Leicester City: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal are back in Premier League action when they take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made a number of changes from the side that beat Rapid Vienna in their Europa League group stage opener on Thursday night and it appears he’s gone for a switch in formation with three central midfielders playing.

Thomas Partey makes his home debut and starts alongside Granit Xhaka while Dani Ceballos is also recalled after missing the trip to Vienna last week with an ankle issue. Therefore, Arsenal must be deploying a 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 formation this evening.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is also recalled in attack after coming off the bench to score the winner in Austria so Eddie Nketiah drops to the bench. Alexandre Lacazette leads the line up front with Bukayo Saka also keeping his place.

Therefore, Nicolas Pepe has to settle for a place among the Arsenal substitutes but Willian misses out after failing to recover from a calf strain that kept him out of the Europa League clash on Thursday.

Kieran Tierney returns in defence along with Hector Bellerin while Gabriel keeps his place alongside David Luiz following an excellent display last time out.

Leicester welcome Jamie Vardy back into the squad but the striker is only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench. James Maddison supports Harvey Barnes in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Gabriel, Luiz, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Ceballos, Saka, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Runarsson, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Mustafi, Elneny, Willock, Nketiah

Leicester

Schmeichel, Fofana, Evans, Fuchs, Castagne, Tielemans, Mendy, Justin, Praet, Maddison, Barnes

Subs: Ward, Morgan, Choudhury, Albrighton, Ünder, Iheanacho, Vardy.