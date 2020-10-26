Burnley vs Tottenham preview | Latest team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League tonight [8pm kick-off].

Spurs are riding high on momentum, having won four of their last six games in all competitions, but suffered a hugely frustrating 3-3 draw against London rivals West Ham last weekend.

Tottenham may still be in transition under Jose Mourinho but the signs are very encouraging and Spurs got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League last Thursday night.

With 19 goals in four games, Spurs now have assembled a stellar cast of attacking options leading to a selection headache for the Portuguese boss. However, it is at the back where they are still vulnerable, and this is something Mourinho will have to work on.

Burnley on the other hand have once again made a horrendous start to the season and sit in the bottom three of the Premier League table having yet to win a game thus far.

Sean Dyche’s side have conceded eight goals in their past four league games, and have just a solitary point on board. The Clarets are heading into this game off the back of a 0-0 draw against West Brom so Dyche will be keen to build some momentum with a positive result at Spurs.

Team News

Burnley are missing some of their key players through injury. The likes of Ben Mee and Jack Cork are almost certain to miss out, while defender Erik Pieters is a doubt for the match at Turf Moor with a calf injury.

Dyche is also without Phil Bardsley following his positive coronavirus test, but Matt Lowton could return following his ankle injury.

Tottenham are without Japhet Tanganga who is a long-term absentee, while Eric Dier is likely to be assessed ahead of the game.

Mourinho will definitely rotate the squad again and make changes from the side that won last week. Gareth Bale started against LASK and the Welshman could be looking to make his first Premier League start for the north London club since returning on loan.

Summer signing Carlos Vinicius made his first start for Spurs in the victory over LASK on Thursday night, and he made quite an impact. That performance alone should keep him in contention, with Mourinho hinting that he would be flexible to use both Hary Kane and Vinicius upfront.

Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso returned from injury in the last match and should be pushing for a place in the starting line-up.

Predicted Line-ups

Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeill; Wood, Rodriguez.

Tottenham: Loris, Reguilon, Alderwireld, Sanchez, Aurier; Ndombele, Winks, Hojbjerg; Heung-Min, Kane, Bergwijn.

Prediction

Burnley 0-3 Tottenham: Spurs are in red hot form at the moment, and it’s a good time for them to play Burnley who are struggling badly in the league.

The new-found chemistry between Kane and Son is a joy to watch, and Tottenham are likely to walk away with all three points from Turf Moor tonight.