[Teams] Man Utd vs RB Leipzig: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United return to Champions League action when they welcome RB Leipzig to Old Trafford tonight.

Boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer has made plenty of changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea in the Premier League at the weekend and the big news is that Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek are recalled to start in midfield this evening.

Nemanja Matic is also brought back into the side alongside Fred so it appears Solskjaer is going with a midfield diamond. Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes drop to the bench along with Daniel James.

Anthony Martial is recalled to lead the line up front for Manchester United while Mason Greenwood is also given a run out so Marcus Rashford drops to the bench tonight where he’s joined by Edinson Cavani.

United line-up with a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw so Axel Tuanzebe has to settle for a place among the substitutes while Alex Telles isn’t included in the squad after missing training.

As for Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano starts in defence while Christopher Nkunku lines-up in attack alongside Emil Forsberg with Yussuf Poulsen leading the line up front for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Van de Beek, Greenwood, Martial

Subs: Henderson, Fosu-Mensah, Mengi, Tuanzebe, Williams, Fernandes, Mata, James, McTominay, Cavani, Ighalo, Rashford

Leipzig

Gulacsi, Henrichs, Konate, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Kampl, Nkunku, Olmo, Forsberg, Angelino, Poulsen

Subs: Tschauner, Martinez, Orban, Sabitzer, Hwang, Adams, Sorloth, Samardzic, Kluivert, Borkowski, Martel, Wosz.