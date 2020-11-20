Team news: Arsenal confirm huge injury blow, 5 players ruled out of Leeds Utd trip

Arsenal have confirmed a huge injury blow with the news that Thomas Partey will be one of five players to miss Sunday afternoon’s trip to Leeds United.

Partey was forced off at half-time during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month after picking up a thigh problem. Mikel Arteta said after that game he hoped the injury wouldn’t be serious and that Partey would be available after the international break.

However, a team news update published on Arsenal.com today has confirmed the 27-year-old has failed to recover in time and has been ruled out of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United.

The news will be a big blow to Arteta as he’ll also be without Mohamed Elneny this weekend after the midfielder tested positive for covid-19 while away on international duty with Egypt this week.

Sead Kolasinac is another Arsenal player who’ll miss the trip to Elland Road this weekend after the full-back also tested positive for covid-19 while away with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team.

However, there is some positive news for Arsenal as the club have confirmed Pablo Mari is integrating back into full training after recovering from a niggling ankle injury. The centre-back has been on the sidelines since June but won’t be available to face Leeds as he’ll need time to build up his fitness before being in contention again.

Gabriel Martielli is also progressing well in his recovery from a knee ligament injury and he’s been taking part in some group sessions at London Colney recently. Arsenal have confirmed the attacker is aiming to step-up his training over the next two weeks.

A team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

Mohamed Elneny

Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Egypt.

Mo is asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend’s fixture. Sead Kolasinac

Tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Sead is also currently asymptomatic and following protocols ahead of returning to training. He is unavailable for this weekend’s fixture. Thomas Partey

Left thigh. Thomas was replaced at half time during the match against Aston Villa and has sustained a strain to his left thigh.

Continues to be assessed, will not be available for this weekend’s match and will continue his rehabilitation. Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a) on June 17.

Pablo has progressed very well and is now integrating into full training. Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on June 21.

Gabi has also progressed very well is working well in group sessions and aims to integrate into squad sessions over the next two weeks.

With both Partey and Elneny ruled out, Arteta is going to have to make a couple of changes to the midfield that started against Villa with Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos expected to be recalled to line-up versus Leeds on Sunday.

Arsenal head into the weekend action sitting 11th in the Premier League table after losing four of their opening eight games so Arteta will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Sunday afternoon.