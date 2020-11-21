[Teams] Newcastle vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from St James’ Park

Premier League football returns as Chelsea take on Newcastle United at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has made just one change from the side that beat Sheffield United before the international break with Antonio Rudiger coming in for Thiago Silva – who’s given a rest following his exploits with Brazil.

Kurt Zouma keeps his place so Andreas Christensen is among the subs while Ben Chilwell is passed fit to start at left-back despite picking up a back problem while away with England. Reece James once again starts on the right-back with Cesar Azpilicueta among the substitutes.

N’Golo Kante starts in midfield along with Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount so Jorginho is named on the bench for Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech continues on the right wing for the visitors meaning Callum Hudson-Odoi has to settle for a place among the subs.

Tammy Abraham is given another chance to impress up front with Timo Werner starting on the left side of the Chelsea attack while Christian Pulisic remains on the sidelines. Olivier Giroud is an option for Lampard from the bench.

Kai Havertz isn’t deemed fit enough to make the matchday squad despite being given the all-clear to return following his positive covid test earlier this month.

Newcastle are without Callum Wilson so Joelinton leads the line up front while Allan Saint-Maximin offers support in attack.

Here are the line-ups:

Newcastle

Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Hayden, Sean Longstaff, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Joelinton.

Subs: Schar, Carroll, Shelvey, Hendrick, Krafth, Almiron, Gillespie

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Zouma, Rudiger, Chilwell, Kante, Mount, Kovacic, Ziyech, Abraham, Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Jorginho, Emerson, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud