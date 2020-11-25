Team news update: Arsenal confirm major injury boost but 7 players miss Molde trip

Arsenal have confirmed Bukayo Saka has not suffered any serious injury but will still miss Thursday’s Europa League clash with Molde along with six of his team mates.

Saka limped off during the closing stages of Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday afternoon after taking a heavy kick to his knee and there were concerns the youngster may have picked up a serious knock.

However, the club have issued a team news update on Arsenal.com this afternoon and confirmed it was nothing more than a dead leg – which will be a huge relief to Mikel Arteta. Saka will still miss the trip to Molde on Thursday but will be back in contention to face Wolves on Sunday.

The 19-year-old is joined on the sidelines by Willian as the attacker has also been ruled out of Arsenal’s Europa League group stage clash tomorrow night after suffering a calf issue against Leeds. The Brazilian is hoping to recover in time to face Wolves but he’ll need to be assessed over the coming days.

Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac remain unavailable for selection as they’re still isolating after testing positive for covid-19 while Thomas Partey is still out with a thigh injury that kept him out of the Leeds game on Sunday.

However, there is some positive news on David Luiz as the centre-back is back in the squad and has travelled to Norway after missing the Leeds game following the birth of his daughter at the weekend.

The team news update on Arsenal.com confirmed:

David Luiz

In the travelling squad to Molde following birth of his daughter at the weekend. Thomas Partey

Left thigh. Sustained strain to left thigh during Aston Villa (h) on November 8.

Has not travelled to Molde and progressing rehabilitation. Bukayo Saka

Right leg impact. Sustained dead leg during the match at Leeds.

Has not travelled to Molde but will be available for Sunday’s match against Wolves. Willian

Left calf. Slight calf issue sustained during the match at Leeds.

Has not travelled to Molde. Will continue to be assessed and aiming to be available for Sunday’s match against Wolves.

Pablo Mari has been working on his fitness after returning to full training following an ankle ligament injury that he sustained back in June but the Molde game comes too soon for him.

Gabriel Martinelli is another long-term absentee and he’ll also sit out the Europa League game tomorrow but the club have suggested he could be back in full training inside the next two weeks.

It means Arteta will be without at least 7 first team players on Thursday as Arsenal look for a fourth consecutive Europa League win to book their place in the knockout stages of the competition.