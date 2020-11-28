Willian fit to start as Arteta makes 8 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Wolves

Arsenal take on Wolves at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno is set for a recall after being rested for the Europa League win over Molde on Thursday night so Alex Runarsson will return to the bench.

Defence: Arsenal are expected to make wholesale changes in defence with Gabriel set to be recalled after he was given a rest in midweek while Rob Holding should also start after coming off the bench to replace David Luiz after he picked up a knock against Molde.

Kieran Tierney will return at left-back in place of Ainsley Maitland-Niles while Hector Bellerin should be recalled at right-back with Cedric Soares making way.

Midfield: Arsenal will continue to be without the services of Thomas Partey as he’s still overcoming a niggling thigh injury but Mohamed Elneny has returned to training after completing his isolation period.

The Egyptian international may not be deemed fit enough to start so a place on the bench may be the best he can hope for. That means Dani Ceballos is likely to line-up alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park tomorrow night.

Arsenal need to add more creativity going forward but Mesut Ozil will continue to be frozen out of the first team set-up so Joe Willock may keep his place against Wolves after impressing of late.

Attack: Arsenal will recall Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to start against Wolves and Arteta will be looking to his skipper to provide a goal threat as he’s struggling to find the back of the net this season.

Aubameyang may be deployed through the middle as Alexandre Lacazette is badly out of form and Eddie Nketiah didn’t take his chance to shine against Molde so they may be named among the substitutes.

Nicolas Pepe starred in the Europa League clash but he’ll be suspended tomorrow after being sent off against Leeds last weekend. Willian is back in contention after returning to training following a minor calf issue so he could return in attack.

Bukayo Saka also trained with the Arsenal squad today but he might not be risked from the start after picking up a knee problem at Elland Road so Reiss Nelson may keep his place after impressing against Molde.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: