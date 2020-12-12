Arsenal vs Burnley preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening.

Mikel Arteta is under pressure to turn things around as the Gunners have endured their worst ever Premier League start and they head into this game sitting 15th in the table having lost 6 of their 11 games [W4 D1 L6] so far.

Last weekend’s defeat to Tottenham was a huge disappointment for Arsenal as it was the perfect opportunity for them to secure a morale-boosting victory to get the season back on track but goals from Hueng-min Son and Harry Kane consigned them to a 2-0 loss.

Arsenal did respond by beating Dundalk 4-2 on Thursday night to maintain their 100 percent winning record in the Europa League so Arteta will be hoping they can transfer that type of form to the Premier League tomorrow night.

Burnley on the other hand head to north London sitting 18th in the division and have won just one game all season so Sean Dyche will be desperate to pick up a positive result at the Emirates.

Team news

Arsenal have been dealt a blow with the news that Thomas Partey is facing another spell on the sidelines after aggravating a thigh injury against Tottenham last week so Dani Ceballos could start in midfield.

David Luiz is a doubt with a head injury that’s kept him out of Arsenal’s last three games while Nicolas Pepe will serve the final game of his three-match suspension following his sending off against Leeds last month.

Arteta will make plenty of changes from the side that beat Dundalk with the likes of Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set for recalls.

Burnley will continue to be without Phil Bardsley due to a rib injury while Johan Berg Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Jack Cork are also still nursing injuries.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Burnley: Arsenal have been struggling badly in the Premier League and have lost each of their last three Premier League home games so Burnley may feel quietly confident of picking up a result tomorrow.

However, Arsenal have a terrific record against Burnley as they’ve won their last nine games against them at the Emirates and haven’t lost any of the last 15 league meetings between the two sides.

Both sides have been struggling to score this season so I’m not expecting a classic but feel Arsenal will have too much quality in the end.