Europa League last-32 draw: Arsenal & Man Utd given tough tests, easy for Tottenham

The draw for the last-32 of the Europa League has been conducted today with Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Leicester City all discovering their fate.

Arsenal may be having a torrid time in the Premier League this season but they’ve been faultless in the Europa League so far after finishing top of Group B with a 100 percent record. The Gunners won all six of their matches to become the only club in European competition to win all of their group games this season.

Arsenal v Benfica

However, Arsenal have been handed a tough task in the knockout stages as they’ve been drawn to play Benfica in the last-32. The Portuguese outfit finished second in Group D behind Rangers but are a very dangerous team on their day so Mikel Arteta will be hoping his side can get back on track before taking-on Benfica early next year.

Tottenham v Wolfsberger

Tottenham booked their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League after winning Group J – finishing just one point ahead of Antwerp and three ahead of third-placed LASK. Spurs will now head to Austria to face Wolfsberger in the knockout stages and Jose Mourinho should be delighted with that draw.

Man Utd v Real Sociedad

Manchester United dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group. A 3-2 defeat away to RB Leipzig on their final matchday last week meant United finished behind the Germans and winners Paris Saint-Germain in Group H.

United have now been handed a very tough test after being drawn to face Real Sociedad. The Spaniards finished second in Group F behind Napoli but currently sit top of the La Liga table so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer won’t be taking anything for granted.

Leicester City made it through to the knockout stages of the Europa League after topping Group G ahead of Braga on goal difference having taken 13 points from their six games. Brendan Rodgers men will now face Slavia Prague while Rangers were drawn to face Royal Antwerp.

The matches will be played on the 18th and 25th February 2021 – although UEFA have confirmed Tottenham will play their home leg on 24th Feb to avoid a clash with Arsenal – who will play Benfica at the Emirates on the 25th.