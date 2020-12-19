[Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Goodison Park

Arsenal desperately need a positive result when they take on Everton at Goodison Park this evening [kick-off 5.30pm].

Mikel Arteta has been dealt a major blow as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been ruled out of the game with a calf injury. Willian is therefore recalled to start in the Arsenal attack alongside Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe so Alexandre Lacazette has to settle for a place on the bench.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has kept his place on the right despite Hector Bellerin returning from suspension so the Spaniard is named among the substitutes. Bukayo Saka keeps his place in the left wing-back position for the Gunners.

With Granit Xhaka still suspended and Thomas Partey injured, Mohamed Elneny continues in midfield alongside Dani Ceballos with Joe Willock and Emile Smith Rowe named among the Arsenal substitutes.

Rob Holding captains the Londoners this evening and he starts in defence along with Kieran Tierney. David Luiz is given a recall to replace the suspended Gabriel – who serves a one-game ban following his sending off against Southampton.

Everton go with Richarlison and Alex Iwobi in attack along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Seamus Coleman has to settle for a place on the bench as Mason Holgate keeps his place on the right.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Sigurdsson, Davies, Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert Lewin, Richarlison

Subs: Kenny, Tosun, Nkounkou, Bernard, Coleman, Gordon, Branthwaite, Olsen, Lossl

Arsenal

Leno, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Maitland Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Saka, Pepe, Nketiah, Willian

Subs: Bellerin, Lacazette, Runarsson, Cedric, Mustafi, Willock, Kolasinac, Smith-Rowe, Martinelli