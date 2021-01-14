Arsenal
[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Arsenal will be looking to make it five consecutive wins when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad for the game as the Gunners boss has made a number of changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in third round of the FA Cup at the weekend. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is one player who keeps his place while David Luiz starts in defence but Pablo Mari misses out due to a calf issue.
Gabriel is back in the Arsenal squad but has to settle for a place on the bench as Rob Holding is recalled alongside Luiz while Hector Bellerin replaces Cedric Soares at right-back. Kieran Tierney is left out as a precaution due to a muscle problem so Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts at left-back.
Arsenal welcome Thomas Partey back into the squad but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes so Dani Ceballos joins Granit Xhaka in midfield with Mohamed Elneny and Joe Willock making way.
We see changes in attack tonight as Bukayo Saka comes-in for Nicolas Pepe while Emile Smith Rowe is recalled in place of Willian in the No.10 role. Alexandre Lacazette is also back in the Gunners starting eleven so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves to the wing with Reiss Nelson dropping out of the squad.
As for Palace, Christian Benteke leads the line up front with Wilfried Zaha offering support. Andros Townsend and James McArthur also start for the visitors while James Tomkins marshalls the defence.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Arsenal
Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette
Subs: Gabriel, Willian, Runarsson, Cedric, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Willock, Nketiah
Crystal Palace
Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Benteke, Zaha
Subs: Butland, van Aanholt, Dann, Ayew, Clyne, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Riedewald
Stan Adams
January 14, 2021 at 7:30 pm
Why is Luis Playing instead of Pablo ?
I could understand Gabriel maybe but surely Pablo has proved he is a better player than Luis !