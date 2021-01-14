[Teams] Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal will be looking to make it five consecutive wins when they take on Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has rotated his squad for the game as the Gunners boss has made a number of changes from the side that beat Newcastle United in third round of the FA Cup at the weekend. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is one player who keeps his place while David Luiz starts in defence but Pablo Mari misses out due to a calf issue.

Gabriel is back in the Arsenal squad but has to settle for a place on the bench as Rob Holding is recalled alongside Luiz while Hector Bellerin replaces Cedric Soares at right-back. Kieran Tierney is left out as a precaution due to a muscle problem so Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts at left-back.

Arsenal welcome Thomas Partey back into the squad but he’s only deemed fit enough for a place among the substitutes so Dani Ceballos joins Granit Xhaka in midfield with Mohamed Elneny and Joe Willock making way.

We see changes in attack tonight as Bukayo Saka comes-in for Nicolas Pepe while Emile Smith Rowe is recalled in place of Willian in the No.10 role. Alexandre Lacazette is also back in the Gunners starting eleven so Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moves to the wing with Reiss Nelson dropping out of the squad.

As for Palace, Christian Benteke leads the line up front with Wilfried Zaha offering support. Andros Townsend and James McArthur also start for the visitors while James Tomkins marshalls the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka, Smith-Rowe, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Subs: Gabriel, Willian, Runarsson, Cedric, Partey, Pepe, Chambers, Willock, Nketiah

Crystal Palace

Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Kouyate, Mitchell, Townsend, McArthur, Milivojevic, Eze, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Butland, van Aanholt, Dann, Ayew, Clyne, McCarthy, Batshuayi, Cahill, Riedewald