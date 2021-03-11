[Teams] Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Arsenal are in Greece to take on Olympaicos in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie tonight [8pm kick-off].

Mikel Arteta has made two changes to the starting eleven that drew with Burnley last weekend. Bernd Leno once again starts between the sticks for Arsenal but both changes are in defence with Hector Bellerin and Gabriel recalled. Calum Chambers makes way after a rare outing at right-back on Saturday while Pablo Mari drops to the bench with Gabriel lining-up alongside David Luiz in defence.

Kieran Tierney retains his place at left-back while Thomas Partey starts in midfield after returning to full fitness in recent weeks. Granit Xhaka keeps his place despite his costly error against Burnley so Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny are among the Arsenal substitutes.

Willian lines-up along with Bukayo Saka in attack so Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli have to make-do with places on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continues to lead the line up front for Arsenal so Alexandre Lacazette misses out on a place in the starting eleven.

Emile Smith Rowe has made the squad for the trip to Greece after recovering from a hip injury that kept him out of the draw at Burnley last weekend, however, the youngster is on the bench with Martin Odegaard keeping his place in the attacking midfield role this evening.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Olympiacos

José Sá; Lala, Sokratis, Ba, Reabciuk; M’Vila, Bouchalakis, Camara; Valbuena, El Arabi, Bruma

Subs: Karargyris, Tzolakis, Fortunis, Ahmed Hassan, Androutsos, Masouras, Drager, Holebas, Sourlis, Randjelovic

Arsenal

Leno; Bellerin, Gabriel, Luiz, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Willian, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang.

Subs: Ryan, Cedric, Chambers, Holding, Pablo Mari, Elneny, Ceballos, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Hein