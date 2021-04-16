Key duo miss out as Arteta makes 4 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Fulham

Arsenal take on Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: There won’t be any change in goal as Bernd Leno is certain to keep his place between the sticks for Arsenal this weekend so Mat Ryan will remain on the bench.

Defence: The Gunners will continue to be without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney due to knee injuries but Arteta could still make some changes from the back four that kept a clean sheet against Slavia Prague on Thursday night.

Gabriel is pushing for a recall after being on the bench for the last two games. Pablo Mari has performed well alongside Rob Holding but I think we’ll see Gabriel come back in to the Arsenal defence against Fulham to give Mari a rest.

Calum Chambers has also impressed at right-back but I expect Hector Bellerin to be recalled on Sunday while Cedric Soares should replace Granit Xhaka at left-back.

Midfield: That would free-up the Swiss international to move back into his usual midfield position against Fulham. Thomas Partey is expected to keep his place so Dani Ceballos will be the man to make way if Xhaka is moved into the middle of the park.

Martin Odegaard didn’t make the trip to Prague on Thursday night as he’s still nursing an ankle injury that’s hampered him since the international break. Odegaard remains a doubt for the Fulham game but Emile Smith Rowe was excellent in the Europa League win last night so he should keep his place on Sunday.

Attack: Bukayo Saka was also hugely impressive during the 4-0 victory over Prague and I expect him to retain his place on the right side of the Arsenal attack.

Nicolas Pepe looks dangerous on the left flank but I still think Arteta might freshen things up against Fulham with Gabriel Martinelli coming in for the Ivory Coast international.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the last two matches after contracting malaria while away with Gabon last month. He’s back home recovering after spending two days in hospital this week so he’s set to miss out on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette will therefore keep his place up front and the Frenchman should be full of confidence after putting in a superb display against Prague that saw him score two goals.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: