[Teams] Arsenal vs Villarreal: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal take on Villarreal in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made some changes from the team that started during the win at Newcastle United on Sunday with Bernd Leno among those recalled. Mat Ryan drops to the bench.

Kieran Tierney is back in the Arsenal squad after recovering from a knee injury but he’s only fit enough for a place on the bench. Granit Xhaka is expected to start at left-back – although Bukayo Saka also starts and he could be deployed at the back.

Hector Bellerin retains his place at right-back ahead of Calum Chambers while Arteta has opted to go with Pablo Mari alongside Rob Holding in the middle of the back four. Gabriel drops to the bench but David Luiz misses out with a hamstring issue.

Thomas Partey comes back into the Arsenal starting eleven as does Emile Smith Rowe while Martin Odegaard keeps his place. Nicolas Pepe is recalled to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack so Willian drops out for the Gunners.

Gabriel Martinelli also has to make-do with a place among the substitutes while Alexandre Lacazette returns to the squad after recovering from a knee problem. Eddie Nketiah and Riess Nelson are other attacking options from the bench for Arsenal.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Mari, Xhaka; Partey, Smith Rowe, Odegaard; Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka

Subs: Ryan, Okonkwo, Tierney, Gabriel, Chambers, Cedric, Elneny, Nelson, Martinelli, Willian Nketiah, Lacazette

Villarreal

Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza, Chukwueze, Parejo, Coquelin, Trigueros, Alcacer, Moreno

Subs: Asenjo, Funes Mori, Peña, Costa, Alberto Moreno, Estupiñán, Baena, Moi Gómez, Raba, Yeremy, Bacca i Niño.