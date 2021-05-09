[Teams] Arsenal vs West Brom: Confirmed line-ups from the Emirates

Arsenal will look to put their Europa League disappointment behind them when they take on West Brom at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made six changes from the side that drew with Villarreal on Thursday night. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rested so Gabriel Martinelli comes in to lead the line up front for Arsenal while Willian replaces Bukayo Saka in attack.

Saka still starts but he’ll line-up at left-back with Kieran Tierney dropping to the bench after he was rushed back to start against Villarreal. Emile Smith Rowe and Nicolas Pepe start in attack for the Gunners so Martin Odegaard drops to the bench.

Thomas Partey is given a breather while Granit Xhaka is ruled out with a groin strain so Mohamed Elneny lines-up alongside Dani Ceballos in the middle of the part for Arsenal this evening.

Calum Chambers replaces Hector Bellerin at right-back while Gabriel comes in to partner Rob Holding in defence with both Pablo Mari and David Luiz ruled out through injury.

As for West Brom, Ainsley Maitland-Niles drops out as he’s not allowed to face his parent club due to the terms of his loan. Matheus Pereira and Mbaye Diagne start in attack for Sam Allardyce’s side.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Leno; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Saka; Ceballos, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Willian; Martinelli

Subs: Runarsson, Bellerin, Tierney, Cedric, Partey, Odegaard, Lacazette, Aubameyang, Nketiah

West Brom

Johnstone, Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Townsend, Phillips, Yokuslu, Gallagher, Robinson, Pereira, Diagne

Subs: Livermore, Robson-Kanu, Grant, Button, O’Shea, Diangana, Gardner-Hickman, Peltier, Taylor