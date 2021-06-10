Arsenal keen to sign £50m star but face competition from Man Utd and Liverpool

Arsenal are keen on launching a summer swoop to sign £50m-rated Brighton defender Ben White but will face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, according to the Mirror.

White has impressed at Brighton since forcing his way into the starting eleven and he’s seen his stock rise considerably after being named in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for this summer’s European Championships.

The 23-year-old is predominantly a centre-back but is also comfortable playing at right-back or on the right side of a back three while Brighton have also used him as a defensive midfielder at times due to his composure on the ball.

White’s impressive form has attracted interest from several top Premier League clubs and the Mirror claims that Arsenal have now joined the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign the defender this summer.

Mikel Arteta is under pressure to challenge for the top four next season after Arsenal missed out on European qualification for the first time in over 25 years following an eighth-placed finish last campaign.

The Spaniard is expected to overhaul his squad this summer and is on the look-out for a top class defender to replace David Luiz while right-back Hector Bellerin is also set to leave the Emirates Stadium.

White’s versatility will appeal to Arteta and the Mirror says the Arsenal boss is keen to make a move to sign the Brighton ace but will face fierce competition from the likes of Liverpool and United.

The newspaper says White is aware of the interest being shown in his services but the Seagulls are desperate to keep hold of the defender this summer so are demanding around £50m for his signature.

According to the Mirror, Arsenal chiefs will make transfer funds available to Arteta but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to spend £50m on a new defender as they need to strengthen several positions this summer.

This could hand the advantage to Liverpool, and particularly Man Utd, as they should have the financial resources to outbid Arsenal if they decide to formalise their interest in the England international.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but if White impresses at the Euro’s, then the battle for his signature should intensify with several leading English clubs keen on luring him away from the Amex Stadium.