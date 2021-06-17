Talks underway as Arsenal plot moves to sign £97.5m trio

Arsenal are keen to bring in a number of players this summer with James Maddison, Albert Lokonga and Aaron Ramsdale among Mikel Arteta’s top targets, according to Goal.

The Gunners are expected to be extremely busy over the coming weeks with several incomings and outgoings as Arteta overhauls his squad having finished eighth in the Premier League table last season.

The likes of Granit Xhaka, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Hector Bellerin, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could all be sold in order to raise transfer funds.

Arteta is hoping to strengthen throughout his squad and at least one central midfielder is needed with Lokonga emerging as a prime target. Goal claims that Arsenal are set to table an improved bid for the Anderlecht youngster after seeing an opening £13m offer rejected.

The report says negotiations between the two clubs are ongoing and while Anderlecht are holding out for £17.5m, Arsenal hope a compromise deal will be agreed for the talented 21-year-old midfielder.

Lokonga is an athletic ball carrying midfielder who is close to breaking into the senior Belgian squad having established himself at Anderlecht last season so he’d be an exciting long-term addition to Arteta’s squad.

The Gunners are also in the market for an attacking midfielder as Martin Odegaard has returned to Real Madrid following his loan spell and it looks increasingly unlikely the Norwegian will be returning to the Emirates Stadium.

Goal claims that Arsenal have identified Maddison as a top transfer target to fill the void but with Leicester City wanting at least £60m for the playmaker, any potential deal isn’t going to be easy this summer.

Maddison would be an excellent signing for Arsenal if they could get a deal agreed and the 24-year-old was reportedly left unhappy with Brendan Rodgers’ decision to bench him for the FA Cup final win over Chelsea last month.

However, it remains to be seen whether Maddison would leave Leicester to join a club that cannot offer any form of European football next season and that’s finished eighth in the last two domestic campaigns.

Arteta is also in the market for goalkeeping reinforcements as Mat Ryan has returned to Brighton following his loan spell. Bernd Leno’s future is also in doubt so Arsenal could even sign two new stoppers this summer.

Goal claims that Aaron Ramsdale has emerged as a target but Sheffield United want around £20m for the 23-year-old – who’s been called up to the England Euro 2020 squad to replace the injured Dean Henderson.

Ramsdale was ever present for the Blades last season but he conceded 63 goals in his 38 league games as Sheffield United finished bottom of the table and were relegated back to the Championship.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but it looks like Arsenal may have to pay around £97.5m if they want to pull-off a triple swoop for Lokonga, Maddison and Ramsdale.