Bid made, personal terms agreed – Chelsea look to seal double swoop for £202m duo

Chelsea have submitted an improved offer for Achraf Hakimi and have agreed personal terms with Erling Haaland as the Blues look to pull off a sensational double swoop for the duo, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel guided Chelsea to the Champions League last season but the German coach is still planning to further strengthen his squad with owner Roman Abramovich ready to fund moves for some marquee signings this summer.

Hakimi has been strongly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks and after seeing an opening offer rejected, it appears Chelsea have tested Inter Milan’s resolve with an improved bid.

According to the print version of Italian paper Repubblica, via The Sun, Chelsea have offered Inter £52m plus Marcos Alonso in exchange for Hakimi as they desperately try and beat Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.

Alonso is available for transfer after falling behind Ben Chilwell in the pecking order and it appears Tuchel is prepared to sacrifice the 30-year-old in order to get his hands on Hakimi this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how Inter respond to Chelsea’s latest offer but Hakimi would be a superb signing if the west Londoners could pull it off as he’s been one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe in recent years.

The Moroccan international provided 7 goals and 11 assists last season to help Inter win the Serie A title. He can play right-back but is more productive in a wing-back role so he’s ideally suited to Tuchel’s preferred 3-5-2-1 system.

Hakimi isn’t the only big name player Chelsea are chasing this summer as the Blues are also being heavily linked with a sensational swoop to sign prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

A top marksman is something Chelsea desperately missed last season as Jorginho was their top scorer with 7 goals – which came from penalties – so Tuchel is looking to land a top class frontman and is appears Haaland is a prime target.

Journalist Ian McGarry has claimed on The Transfer Window Podcast that Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Haaland and all that remains is to settle on a transfer fee with Dortmund.

McGarry said:

“Personal terms for Haaland are signed off. It’s just a case of Chelsea agreeing a fee with Dortmund.”

According to The Sun, Chelsea were hoping to tempt Dortmund into selling for £60m plus Tammy Abraham but the paper says the Bundesliga giants are demanding £150m in cash to sell their star man.

Dortmund are reportedly admirers of Abraham and he’d provide them with a direct replacement for Haaland so there is still a chance Chelsea could use him as bait, but they’ll have to stump up more than £60m in cash.

Haaland has become one of the hottest properties in world football since joining Dortmund having scored 41 goals in 41 games so the 20-year-old would be a sensational signing if the Blues could pull it off.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like Chelsea may have to spend around £202m if they want to secure what would be a stunning double swoop for Hakimi and Haaland this summer.