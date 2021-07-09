Player at London Colney completing £8m move to Arsenal as Arteta secures 1st signing

Nuno Tavares is at London Colney finalising his move to Arsenal with the Benfica full-back set to become Mikel Arteta’s first signing of the summer window, according to Goal journalist Charles Watts.

Arteta has been in the market for another left-back to support Kieran Tierney next season as Sead Kolasinac is expected to seal a move away from the club having spent time on loan at Schalke last season.

Tavares has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks after being identified by Arteta and the clubs scouting department as a prime transfer target having impressed at Benfica.

The Evening Standard reported on Monday that Tavares was expected to complete his move to the Emirates this week after Arsenal had agreed a deal with Benfica that could be worth £8.5m including add-ons.

The 21-year-old travelled to the UK last weekend to begin his quarantine as per Government guidelines but he’s completed his isolation and Goal journalist Charles Watts says the full-back is now at London Colney to finalise his move.

Fabrizio Romano says personal terms over a five-year deal have already been agreed and A Bola, via Sport Witness, reported late last week that Tavares had already completed his medical in Lisbon before flying to London.

Nuno Tavares is at London Colney today following his isolation period in London. Arsenal are hoping everything will be done in time for him to travel with the squad to Scotland for next week's training camp. pic.twitter.com/hzGJ2ML4uG — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 9, 2021

Therefore, this deal should be swiftly concluded and Charles Watts says Arsenal hope to get everything wrapped-up in time to allow Tavares to travel to Scotland for the clubs pre-season training camp next week.

As long as there are no last minute complications, Tavares is now set to become Arsenal’s first major signing of the summer transfer window and he should prove to be an excellent long-term addition to Arteta’s squad.

The 6ft full-back is known for his attack-minded approach, is strong in the air and good with the ball at his feet so the Portuguese U21 international has all the attributes needed to be a terrific signing for Arsenal.

Tavares won’t be the only new arrival at the Emirates as Arteta is expected to be extremely busy in the market this summer with a deal for midfielder Albert Lokonga reportedly close while Ben White has also been strongly linked.