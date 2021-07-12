Man Utd target double swoop for £68m duo as Solskjaer continues spending spree

Manchester United are targetting moves for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga and Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane as Ole Gunner Solskjaer continues to strengthen his squad, according to the Express.

Solskjaer has already snapped-up attacker Jadon Sancho and goalkeeper Tom Heaton this summer but the United boss is expected to bring in a number of further new additions as he looks to build a squad capable of winning trophies next season.

The Manchester giants have been heavily linked with a move for Harry Kane with the England skipper pushing to leave Tottenham, however, the Express says sources have played down the idea of United bidding for the striker this summer.

Instead, the newspaper says Manchester United are prioritising signing a top class centre-back and a new central midfielder with Varane and Camavinga named as Solskjaer’s top targets.

United have been strongly linked with Camavinga in recent weeks as the youngster has just one year left on his contract at Rennes and has made it clear he doesn’t want to sign an extension so a move is on the cards.

The Guardian reported earlier this month that Man Utd were progressing well in their attempts to sign Camavinga and could get a deal agreed at around £25m [€30m] as Rennes don’t want to risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The 18-year-old would be a superb addition to Solskjaer’s squad if United could pull it off as Camavinga is considered to be one of the best young talents in French football and has already been capped by the senior French team.

Varane is another player who’s been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer and the Express claims Man Utd are increasingly confident of getting a deal agreed for the defender.

The 28-year-old also has just one year left on his contract and is reportedly keen to leave Madrid after a decade at the Bernabeu as he wants to test himself with a new challenge at this stage in his career.

Varane has been one of the best centre-backs in Europe in recent years so Real Madrid will be reluctant to lose him but ESPN reported earlier this month that United were confident of signing the player for around £43m.

The two deals would therefore set Manchester United back around £68m but in Camavinga and Varane they’d be getting two excellent players at well below their true valuations so it would be excellent business by the club.